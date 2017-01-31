Mallards Acquire Kuqali, Deal Rights to Baker

January 31, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards have acquired defenseman Alexander Kuqali from the Florida Everblades in exchange for the ECHL rights to defenseman Jake Baker, the Mallards announced today.

Kuqali, 25, has collected ten assists and posted a plus/minus rating of +15 in 35 games with the Everblades this season.

Kuqali broke into professional hockey late last season by playing six games- during which he scored one goal and added two assists- with the Everblades immediately after completing his college career at Rochester Institute of Technology. The 6-foot-2-inch, 225-pound Dallas native scored three goals and picked up 13 assists for 16 points in 39 games while serving as the Tigers' captain last season.

Kuqali totaled 13 goals, 46 assists and 59 points in 153 games over four years at RIT. He helped the Tigers to NCAA tournament berths and Atlantic Hockey conference tournament titles in both his junior and senior seasons. As a junior, Kuqali was also named to the All-Atlantic Hockey Third Team as well as the NCAA Midwest Regional All-Tournament Team. He earned Atlantic Hockey All-Academic honors each of his four seasons at RIT.

Kuqali arrived at RIT after suiting up for three years in the junior ranks with the Indiana Ice and Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League.

Baker, 25, played three games for the Mallards this season but has spent the bulk of the campaign with the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose. The 6-foot-5-inch, 225-pound Port Moody, British Columbia product has registered one assist and posted a plus/minus rating of +6 in ten games with Manitoba.

Baker last season scored two goals and recorded eight assists for ten points in 51 games with the Mallards. He also collected a goal and an assist in nine games with the Moose.

Baker turned professional with the Mallards late in the 2014-15 season- just after finishing his senior year at Northern Michigan. He pocketed one assist in seven regular season games with the Mallards that spring and added another assist in seven playoff games.

Baker scored five goals and added three assists in 36 games while acting as a Northern Michigan co-captain during his final collegiate campaign. He notched eight goals, 17 assists and 25 points in 144 games over his four seasons at NMU.

Before heading to Northern Michigan, Baker played three junior seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League, where he skated for the Merritt Centennials, Nanaimo Clippers, Victoria Grizzlies and Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Mallards return to action on the road tonight against the Missouri Mavericks. The Mallards next play at home Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Members of the Chicago Blackhawks Ice Crew will meet fans and perform ice clean-up duties during that contest.

