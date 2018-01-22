Mallards Acquire Defenseman Armstrong

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards have acquired defenseman Travis Armstrong from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for financial considerations, the Mallards announced today.

Armstrong, 27, played 16 games for the Thunder this season without recording a point. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Smith Falls, Ontario native signed with Adirondack on December 13 after starting the season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Armstrong scored five goals without notching an assist in 15 games with Roanoke.

Armstrong last season played 29 ECHL games spread among five clubs- the Norfolk Admirals, Brampton Beast, Manchester Monarchs, Idaho Steelheads and Indy Fuel. He scored once and added three assists in a 16 game stint with Indy after going pointless on each of his other four ECHL stops. Armstrong also scored a pair of goals and collected five assists in 22 SPHL games with the Rail Yard Dawgs last year.

In 2015-16, Armstrong sent the bulk of his first full professional season with the SPHL's Louisiana IceGators. He produced one goal, 11 assists and 12 points in 50 games with Louisiana and also skated in seven ECHL games for Brampton. Armstrong broke into the pro ranks when he played four games for the Kalamazoo Wings late in the 2014-15 season.

Armstrong turned pro immediately after completing his senior season at Division III Finlandia University in Hancock, Michigan. Armstrong totaled 13 goals, 31 assists and 44 points in 89 career collegiate games. He captained the Lions his final two seasons at Finlandia after being named to the Midwest Collegiate Hockey Association All-Rookie team in 2011-12.

The Mallards will welcome fans to Marvel Super Hero Night and don special edition Captain America jerseys when they collide with the Kalamazoo Wings this evening at 7:05 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center. Tonight's game will be not only a battle between division rivals but also a duel between rival super heroes- while the Mallards will wear Captain America gear, the Wings will sport Iron Man jerseys. Captain America and Iron Man themselves will meet fans and be available for photos on the TaxSlayer Center concourse throughout the evening. The Mallards' game worn Captain America jerseys will be made available for bid in an online auction.

