Mallards Acquire Bolton from Florida

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards have acquired defenseman Jake Bolton from the Florida Everblades to complete the trade that sent forward Nolan LaPorte to Florida in July in exchange for future considerations, the Mallards announced today.

Bolton, 25, joined the Everblades in a November 10 trade with the Wheeling Nailers. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Ellington, Connecticut native has scored one goal and added two assists in ten games split between Wheeling and Florida this season. Bolton picked up one assist in four games after being acquired by the Everblades.

Bolton finished last season with the Wichita Thunder after coming over in a January trade with the Atlanta Gladiators. He played a total of 55 games between the two clubs and produced two goals and ten assists for 12 points.

Bolton broke into professional hockey by playing seven games for Atlanta late in the 2015-16 season. He joined the Gladiators immediately after completing his senior season at Holy Cross. Bolton, who served as an assistant captain each of his final two seasons as a Crusader, recorded 11 goals, 43 assists and 54 points in 145 career collegiate games.

The Mallards return to action Friday night on the road against the Kalamazoo Wings. The Mallards next play at home Wednesday night, December 20 at 6:35 p.m. against the Fort Wayne Komets. Fans can enjoy $1 10-ounce beers from TaxSlayer Center concession stands during all Mallards Wednesday home games this season.

Tickets for the December 20 contest and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone ( 1-800-745-3000 ) and ticketmaster.com . The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

