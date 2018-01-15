Mallard Rally Falls Short

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. - Matt Rupert scored what proved to be the game winning goal and added an assist as the Indy Fuel (14-17-3) broke loose for three goals in just over three second period minutes before surviving the host Quad City Mallards' (9-22-3) third period comeback bid on the way to a 4-3 victory Saturday night.

The Fuel was on the power play when Robin Press kick-started the three-goal Indy outburst by breaking a 1-1 tie with a wrist shot from blue line at 8:34 of the second. At 10:25 Johnny McInnis stretched the Fuel lead to 3-1 by burying a rebound. Rupert jumped on another rebound to cap off the onslaught at 11:38.

The Mallards battled back with two third period goals from Alex Globke. Globke cut the deficit to 4-2 on a shorthanded breakaway at 2:36 of the third. The margin dwindled to a single goal when a bad hop left Indy goaltender Etienne Marcoux stranded behind the Fuel net and enabled Globke to backhand the puck into the unguarded cage from point blank range at 9:20. Marcoux (27 saves) and his teammates, would, however, rebound to hold the Mallards off the rest of the way.

Early in the night it seemed as if the contest might take a different course. The Mallards' Sam Warning wheeled through the right wing circle to backhand in the opening goal just three minutes, twenty-four seconds into the first period, but at 14:08 of the first Jack Burton's blast from the right wing circle evened the score at one and kicked off a run of four straight Indy goals.

The Mallards return to action on home ice with Marvel Superhero Night when they meet the Kalamazoo Wings next Friday at 7:05 p.m. The Mallards will wear special edition Captain America jerseys in that game. Captain America and Iron Man themselves will make a special appearance at that contest. The Mallards' game worn Captain America jerseys will go up for bid online in the wake of next Friday's game.

About the Quad City Mallards: One of the winningest teams in all of minor league hockey, the Mallards competed in the United Hockey League from 1995 through 2007; in the International Hockey League in 2009-10; and in the Central Hockey League from 2010 through 2014. The Mallards' proud history has seen them capture the UHL's Colonial Cup Championship three times (1997, 1998, 2001) and secure that league's Tarry Cup four times (1998, 2000, 2001, 2002) for the best overall regular season record. In 2001, the Mallards made professional hockey history, recording their sixth consecutive season with 50 or more wins, a feat that has yet to be matched.

