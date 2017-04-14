Malcolm\\"s 39 Saves Give Greenville Game 2 Win

News Release

GREENVILLE, S.C. - A 39-save performance by Greenville Swamp Rabbits' goaltender Jeff Malcolm kept the South Carolina Stingrays at bay for most of Game 2 and helped earn Greenville a 4-1 win to take a 2-0 series lead Friday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Rays' captain Joe Devin scored the team's only goal of the game on a power play in the second period. South Carolina outshot Greenville 40-31 in the contest.

Greenville was able to score twice in a penalty-filled first period to take a 2-0 advantage. The teams combined for 10 minor penalties and the Swamp Rabbits got goals from Tyler Brown at 7:56 and Brandon Alderson on the power play at 18:01 to secure a two-goal lead at the first intermission.

South Carolina cut the deficit to 2-1 with a power play goal by Devin at 5:11 of the middle period. Forward Olivier Archambault found Devin at the left circle in the Greenville zone for a one-timer that beat Malcolm. The second assist on the goal was given to Kelly Zajac.

But the Swamp Rabbits scored twice more before the end of the second on goals by Ahti Oksanen at 10:51 and Brown's second strike of the game at 18:32.

Greenville held on to their three-goal lead for the entirety of the third period to increase their series lead over South Carolina.

The Stingrays did have what appeared to be a goal by Cody Corbett, but the tally was waived off upon further review by the game's officials.

Parker Milner made the start and stopped a total of 27 shots for South Carolina. The Stingrays were 1-for-6 on the power play, while Greenville finished 1-for-5 on the man-advantage.

