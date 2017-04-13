Maillet and Amadio Roll Reign Past Heat in Overtime

News Release

Stockton, CA - Forward Phillippe Maillet recorded his first multi-point performance and forward Mike Amadio added a goal and an assist to push the Ontario Reign (36-20-10-0) past the Stockton Heat (33-25-6-2) with a 3-2 overtime win at Stockton Arena Wednesday night.

The Heat opened the scoring early in the first period as forward Garnet Hathaway slipped past the defenseman and beat Reign netminder Jeff Zatkoff (W, 31 saves on 33 shots) over the glove at 2:05.

Reign forward Mike Amadio turned around the momentum early in the second period, slipping in his 15 goal of the season at 1:21 from forward Philippe Maillet. Moments later, Maillet setup Adrian Kempe for his 12 goal of the campaign, beating Heat goalie David Rittich (OTL, 25 saves on 28 shots) under the blocker at 7:48.

Heat forward Andrew Mangiapane reset the contest and eventually set up overtime on the power play at 13:07 of the third period, knocking a rebound past Zatkoff. In the extra skate, Maillet pulled away with a loose puck inside his own zone and broke away for the game-winning goal at 2:11 with help from Amadio. The Reign finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play while the Heat went 1-for-3.

