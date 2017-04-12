Mahle, Blue Wahoos Spoil Shucker\\"s Home Opener on Thursday

News Release

BILOXI, MS - Pensacola Blue Wahoos starter Tyler Mahle tossed seven shutout innings and allowed just one hit as the Blue Wahoos spoiled Biloxi's home opener on Thursday night at MGM Park, 3-0. The Shuckers dropped their third straight in front of a boisterous Opening Night crowd of 3,708.

Pensacola's Alex Blandino went 3-for-4 on Thursday and capped his night with a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning. That knock was the only blemish on Shuckers starter Aaron Wilkerson's night, but the three runs that scored gave Mahle a lead that he would not relinquish.

Mahle took a perfect game into the sixth inning before walking Angel Ortega to start the sixth inning. Javier Betancourt followed with a single, and pinch-hitter Dustin DeMuth followed with a walk to load the bases. Mahle struck out Mauricio Dubon and Johnny Davis - then induced a groundout from Michael Reed to squander the Shuckers best scoring opportunity.

The Shuckers managed just one hit in the game and stranded five baserunners, finishing 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Taylor Jungmann made his 2017 Shuckers debut, pitching a scoreless inning in relief of Wilkerson. Tayler Scott and Preston Gainey added scoreless outings of their own in the final three innings.

Davis saw his hitting streak snapped at five on the season and 13 stretching back to last season, going 0-for-4 before leaving the game in a double switch.

The Shuckers and Blue Wahoos meet again on Thursday night at MGM Park for game two of the five game series. RHP Jorge Lopez will start for the Shuckers against RHP Luis Castillo of Pensacola.

