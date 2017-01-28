Maguire Perfect on Penguins Night in 4-0 Win
January 28, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers welcomed 4,128 fans into WesBanco Arena on Saturday night, and they all left happy, following a dominant performance by the home team. Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick Sean Maguire pitched a 25-save shutout on Pittsburgh Penguins Night, and Jarrett Burton scored twice, as the Nailers picked up a big divisional win, 4-0 over the Brampton Beast.
The Nailers got the first goal of the contest, and it came during the closing minutes of the opening period. Jarrett Burton gave the puck to Nick Sorkin, as the team entered on the right side of the offensive zone. Sorkin proceeded to cruise his way through the slot, before returning the favor to Burton in the left circle. Upon receiving the feed, Burton fired a dart into the back of the cage with 1:04 showing on the clock.
Wheeling extended its advantage in the second period, doing so with a shorthanded tally. Darryl Lloyd won a battle for the puck along the left wing wall in the offensive zone, before sending a pass to Tyler Currier in the high slot. Currier launched a shot into the top-left corner of the net, putting the home team ahead by two.
The win got salted away with two more strikes in the third period. First up was a terrific passing play on the right side of the ice. Nick Sorkin fed Gage Quinney along the goal line. Quinney then turned a pass through the slot to Burton, who deposited his second goal of the evening. A little less than two minutes later, Christian Hilbrich capped off the scoring in the 4-0 Nailers triumph, picking off a pass, and slipping a shot in through the legs.
Sean Maguire backstopped his second shutout of the year for Wheeling, turning away all 25 shots he faced in the win. Zachary Fucale took the loss for Brampton, giving up four goals on 33 shots.
The Nailers will conclude the weekend with a visit to Kalamazoo on Sunday at 3:00. Wheeling's next home game takes place next Saturday, February 4th at 8:05 against Reading. That will be Princesses & Pirates Night. Also coming up in February, it's a Valley Divided - Steelers vs. Browns Night. Special guests that night will be Merril Hoge and Earnest Byner. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, mini plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.
-Nailers-
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 28, 2017
- Game Recap --- Colorado Uses Record First Period to Demolish Thunder - Colorado Eagles
- GAME REPORT: Oilers Drop Hart-Fought Battle in Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- First Period Dooms Thunder in Loss at Colorado - Wichita Thunder
- McGauley Lifts Rays over Everblades in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Take Only Matchup of the Season against Fort Wayne, - Reading Royals
- Fuel Drop Opening Game of Doubleheader against Quad City - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Use Theatrics to Complete Sweep of Manchester - Norfolk Admirals
- Mavericks Sweep Away Cyclones - Missouri Mavericks
- Rush Fall to Walleye - Rapid City Rush
- Mallards Roll in Indianapolis - Quad City Mallards
- Stingrays Slip Past Everblades in Overtime 5-4 - Florida Everblades
- Maguire Perfect on Penguins Night in 4-0 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Monarchs Fall in Shootout, 4-3, to Admirals - Manchester Monarchs
- Maguire, Nailers Shut out Beast - Brampton Beast
- Game Day Storylines- at Alaska - Idaho Steelheads
- Alexx Privitera Returns from Ontario Reign - Manchester Monarchs
- ECHL Transactions - January 28 - ECHL
- Cooper Goes to Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Game Notes: Vs. Missouri - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Mavericks Game Preview - January 28 vs. Cincinnati - Missouri Mavericks
- Nailers vs. Beast Game Day Snap Shot, January 28 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Gameday - Adirondack (19-13-4-3) Vs. Elmira (9-26-5-0) - Adirondack Thunder
- Wichita, Colorado Round Two Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Jackals Open Home-And-Home with Thunder - Elmira Jackals
- Petan Returns to Mallards - Quad City Mallards
- Need a Valentine's Plan? - Tulsa Oilers
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule 1.28 - Manchester Monarchs
- Aces Outgun Steelheads in Anchorage - Idaho Steelheads
- Aces Storm Back to Throttle Idaho 6-2 Friday - Alaska Aces
- Eagles Drop Thunder 8-2 - Wichita Thunder
- Game Recap --- Garbowsky's Fourth Hat Trick in 10 Games Leads Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Recap: Third Period Comeback Falls Short in Special Teams Battle - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.