Maguire, Nailers Shut out Beast

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA - The Brampton Beast battled hard through 60 minutes of play at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling on Saturday night but ran into a hot goaltender in Sean Maguire who made 25 saves to help the Wheeling Nailers to a 4-0 victory.

Zach Fucale had a busy night in net for the Beast and finished with 29 saves.

After a largely defensive start to the contest, it was the Nailers who were the first to find the back of the net in the opening period. Jarrett Burton took a pass from Nick Sorkin and ripped a hard shot that beat Fucale at 18:04, giving Wheeling the 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The second period played out in a similar fashion as the first frame with another defensive battle. The Nailers broke through to make it 2-0 as Tyler Currier sent a hard wrist shot on goal from the high slot that eluded the Beast netminder for a shorthanded goal at 14:34.

The Nailers batted down the hatches defensively to start the third period and allowed just five shots against in the final frame.

Just before the midway point of the final period, the Beast found themselves in penalty trouble and the high-flying Nailers made them pay.

Burton added his second of the night on the power play at 9:48 to push the Nailers lead to 3-0.

Christian Hilbrich added another tally for the Nailers at 11:30 to finnish the scoring.

Notes: Molson Three Stars: 3) Currier 2) Burton 1) Maguire. The Beast return to action on Thursday, February 2 as they host the Elmira Jackals at the Powerade Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15PM.

