Magnante Named 2018 Cal League Manager of the Year

August 21, 2018





STOCKTON, Calif. - Towards the end of every season, the Cal League recognizes those who've outshined the others, and this year, Stockton Ports Manager Rick Magnante has been named 2018 California League Manager of the Year.

"This is a well-deserved honor for Rick," said Ports President Pat Filippone. "He has worked extremely hard for four years with the Ports and has continually gotten the best out of his players on the field. And equally important, he has been a good partner with the Ports in representing the team off the field as well."

Magnante lead the Ports to a 2018 first half division championship title (the first at Banner Island Ballpark and the first since the 2003 season) and will try to help Stockton bring home the California League Championship trophy come September. Previously, he managed the Ports to playoff berths in 2015 and 2017.

"There are many deserving managers for this award,'' said Rick Magnante. "I'm extremely grateful and humbled to have received the recognition."

The 2018 season is Magnante's 15th overall as a minor league skipper. Before his time in Stockton, he spent three seasons in the Detroit Tiger's organization and also managed the South African national team during the 2006 World Baseball Classic. He also served as an area scout for the A's from 1996 to 2013 and is credited with signing a handful of big name players, such as Barry Zito and Bobby Crosby.

The Ports have clinched a first half division title and have secured home field advantage for the first round of the 2018 California League Playoffs. Tickets for game 1 (Wednesday, September 5th) and 2 (Thursday, September 6th) of the Divisional Series can be purchased online at stocktonports.com, at the Ports box office, or by calling the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900. The general public can purchase Field Box tickets for $12 each, MVP tickets for $15 each, and Home Plate/Dugout Box tickets for $17 each. In addition, hospitality areas for groups of 25 or more, as well as the Ports' suites, are available for purchase for the playoff games.

