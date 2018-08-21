Magic Number Down to 7 for Wild Things

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Led by three home runs offensively and eight strong innings by left-hander Thomas Dorminy, the Wild Things cruised to a 10-3 win over the Schaumburg Boomers in Tuesday night's series opener at Wild Things Park to begin the final home stand of the regular season. Washington (49-36) has now won five of its past six games, and is 1.5 games ahead of the Joliet Slammers in the Eastern Division. The Wild Things' playoff magic number is now seven and is 10 for the East Division title.

After both teams went down in order in the first inning, the Wild Things drew first blood in the bottom of the second when right fielder Hector Roa led off with his 12th home run of the season. It was the beginning of a productive night for Roa, who went 2-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Washington struck again with two long balls in the third-both three-run shots. Left fielder Roman Collins made it 4-0 with his eighth home run of the season and, three batters later, second baseman Carter McEachern busted things open with his third of the year to cap off a six-run frame.

The Wild Things added three runs in the fifth, two of which came on a double by McEachern, who finished the night going 4-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and five RBI, falling a triple shy of the cycle. He became the third Wild Thing this season to drive in five.

Schaumburg's offense came alive late, scoring two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh. That was all they could manage against Dorminy, who improved to 9-4, allowing three runs-two earned-on seven hits while walking one and striking out six over eight innings. The lefty has now allowed just three earned runs over 29 innings in August, good for a 0.93 ERA. It's also the fifth time this season Dorminy has lasted at least eight innings.

For the Boomers (42-43), Payton Lobdell, who entered the game with the third best ERA in the Frontier League, lasted just three innings, giving up seven runs on seven hits and falling to 4-8.

The middle game of the set is scheduled for tomorrow night. Levi MaVorhis (2-2, 3.79 ERA) will start for Washington, going against Gunnar Kines (6-2, 3.53 ERA). First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

