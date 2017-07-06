Madison Looks to Bounce Back

News Release

Madison, Wis. - After falling in Kalamazoo last night, the Madison Mallards (0-1,19-17) are ready to take on the Growlers (1-0,10-25) again as they search for their first win of the second half.

The Mallards will continue to ride a consistent offense that has been performing well recently. Last night, shortstop Cole Daily (Notre Dame) had another pair of hits. Madison's leadoff man now has 52 hits this season which leads the Northwoods League. Daily owns a 16-game hitting streak and has reached base in 23 straight games.

Mallards outfielder Zac Taylor (Illinois) also had two hits in last night's ballgame. Taylor has seen playing time at multiple positions this season and has recently began to settle in at the plate. Taylor is batting .302 and has totaled ten hits in his last eighteen at bats.

Sam Armstrong (Jacksonville), a recent addition to the Mallards roster, will look to continue to crush the baseball after tallying a double last night. Armstrong has a .667 slugging percentage and has knocked in four runs through his first four games in a Madison uniform.

Scheduled to start tonight for the Mallards is Heath Renz (UW-Whitewater). Renz is set to make his seventh start of the season and will go for his third win. Renz has tossed 25.1 innings this summer for the Mallards and owns a 3.55 ERA. He has tallied 21 strikeouts while issuing only twelve walks.

Tonight's game in Kalamazoo will get underway at 6:05 PM CT. The Mallards will return to the Duck Pond after their trip to Michigan for a 4:05 PM game on Sunday, July 9th against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. For live updates of tonight's game, check out @MadisonMallards on Twitter and listen live on The Zone 1670AM or 106.7FM WOZN.

