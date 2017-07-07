Madison Heads to Battle Creek

News Release

Madison, Wis. - After dropping a pair of games in Kalamazoo, the Madison Mallards (0-2,19-18) now head to Battle Creek to take on the Bombers (2-0, 22-15).

Despite the pair of losses, the Madison offense has been able to put runs on the board. Madison scored 13 total runs in Kalamazoo and multiple Mallards had a strong series at the plate. Outfielder Zach Taylor (Illinois) tallied another pair of hits last night. He also drove in two runs and reached on a walk. Taylor finished the two-game set with four total hits and is now batting .316 this season.

In last night's ballgame, Madison's top six hitters all recorded a hit. Madison utility man Cade Bunnell (Madison College) knocked an RBI double and now has doubles in two of his last three ballgames. Bunnell owns a .373 batting average and will look to get back in a groove as he sees more time in the Mallards infield.

Set to pitch tonight for the Mallards is southpaw Tristen Bayless (Texas A&M). Bayless has made one start this season for the Mallards, a three-inning outing against the Kenosha Kingfish. Bayless stuck out a pair and only allowed one hit, earning a no-decision.

Scheduled to pitch for the Bombers is lefty Jared Middleton. Middleton has made six starts this season and owns a 5.32 ERA along with a 1-2 record. He has tossed 25.1 innings and has tallied 22 strikeouts while issuing ten walks. Middleton pitched six innings of one-run ball in his last outing.

Tonight's game in Battle Creek will get underway at 6:05 PM CT. The Mallards will return to the Duck Pond after their trip to Michigan for a 4:05 PM game on Sunday, July 9th against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. For live updates of tonight's game, check out @MadisonMallards on Twitter and listen live on The Zone 1670AM or 106.7FM WOZN.

