Madison Bats with the Sox

News Release

MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA - Madison Bat Company has re-partnered with the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox for the 2018 Season. "We happy to re-partner with Madison Bats this season. Bryan does such a great job supplying the community with the best wood bats on the market! They always provide us with great, quality bats," said VP/GM Michael Mink.

The Great West League is one of the premier summer collegiate wood bat leagues in North America, providing a professional, minor league baseball atmosphere for top college players seeking professional baseball careers, while providing affordable family entertainment and enriching the quality of life in its member communities.

