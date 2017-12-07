Madison Bats with the Sox

News Release

MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA: Madison Bat Company has re-partnered with the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox for the 2018 Season. "We happy to re-partner with Madison Bats this season. Bryan does such a great job supplying the community with the best wood bats on the market! They always provide us with great, quality bats," said VP/GM Michael Mink.

Madison Bat Company is a local, family-owned business that is committed to producing top-quality baseball bats. Customers have the choice of a Maple, Ash, or Birch bat; and one is custom crafted and painted. For more information about Madison Bat Company, visit www.madisonbats.com, email goyard@madisonbats.com, or call 530.434.0908.

THE GREAT WEST LEAGUE

The Great West League is one of the premier summer collegiate wood bat leagues in North America, providing a professional, minor league baseball atmosphere for top college players seeking professional baseball careers, while providing affordable family entertainment and enriching the quality of life in its member communities.

Gold Sox season tickets and advertising packages for the 2018 season at Colusa Casino Stadium are available now.

For questions about the 2018 season, please contact us at (530) 741-3600, by email at team@goldsox.com, or in person by stopping by the Yuba-Sutter Community Baseball Office located at 429 10th Street, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

For more information about Gold Sox Baseball, visit us at www.goldsox.com.

