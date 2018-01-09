Macon\\"s Darren McCormick Named Warrior Player of T

News Release

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Darren McCormick of the Macon Mayhem is the Warrior Player of the Week for January 1-7.

McCormick scored goals in three consecutive games, including one game-winner, and added an assist in helping Macon win two of three games and move into a tie or third place in the SPHL standings.

On Thursday, the Buffalo, NY native scored one first-period goal and assisted on another as the Mayhem defeated Roanoke 3-1. McCormick found the back of the net again on Friday, scoring on the power play in Macon's 3-2 win over Evansville. McCormick closed out the weekend with another power play goal in Macon's 6-4 loss to Huntsville on Saturday.

Now in his first full professional season, McCormick played three years at SUNY-Cortland where he recorded 43 goals and 50 assists in 75 career games for the Red Dragons. Last year, McCormick was named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) men's ice hockey all-conference third team after leading the Red Dragons in goals and points as a junior.

Also Nominated: Mavric Parks, Birmingham (1-1-0, 3.00 gaa, 0.932 save%), Nick Lazorko, Evansville (2 gp, 1g, 3a, +2), Stuart Stefan, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 2a, +2), Eliot Grauer, Knoxville (3 gp, 2g, 2a, +2), Matt Harrington, Mississippi (2 gp, 2g, 1a, +3), Josh Cousineau, Pensacola (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Kevin Patterson (2 gp, 3a, +2) and Steve Mele, Roanoke (3 gp, 3g, 1a, 2 shg).

Erik Evenson | Director of Media Relations and Broadcasting Macon Mayhem Professional Hockey

Office: (478) 254-3026 | Cell: (404) 368-7481

200 Coliseum Drive | Macon, GA 31217

MaconMayhem.com

