MacMillan Returns to Wichita

Wichita, KS (Oct. 6th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Mark MacMillan has been added to the training camp roster. To make room, forward Tyler Vankleef has been released from his tryout agreement.

MacMillan, 25, attended camp with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies. The former fourth round pick (#113) of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft has played the last two seasons in the American Hockey League with St. John's IceCaps. A native of Penticton, British Columbia, the 6-foot, 185-pounder tallied 30 points (12g, 18a) in 120 games with the IceCaps. He also had five points (2g, 3a) in six games with the Brampton Beast during the 2015-16 campaign.

