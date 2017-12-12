MacLean Powers Beast to Comeback Win over Cyclones

News Release

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Brampton Beast forward Brandon MacLean scored two goals including the shorthanded game winner with two minutes remaining in the third period as Brampton came from behind to defeat the Cincinnati Cyclones 3-2 at the Powerade Centre.

For the second time in three days the Beast took on the Cyclones. Goaltender Zach Fucale made his second start of the season on the team's annual Star Wars Game.

The Cyclones struck first after Justin Danforth redirected a pass from the corner over the shoulder of Fucale. That gave Cincinnati a 1-0 lead at 9:10 of the first period.

Fucale would stand strong the rest of the way and the Beast headed to the locker room down 1-0. Shots on goal after the first were 13-9 in favour of the Cyclones. Brampton would tie the game in the second courtesy of Brandon MacLean at the 8:16 mark. With the Beast on the man advantage, Chris Leveille chipped the puck to Brandon Marino. The captain surveyed the scene before snapping a pass across the ice where MacLean roofed it past Cyclones starter Jonas Johansson to tie the game at one.

Cincinnati would reclaim the lead late in the second off a jam play in front. This time it was Winston Day Chief pushing it past Fucale at 18:11. Brampton would head into the intermission down 2-1 and trailing in shots 25-24.

The deficit was short lived as Nathan Todd tied the game for the Beast at 5:01. Leveille sent a pass to Marino who one-timed it right to the stick of Todd. The forward had a yawning cage and fired it home for the equalizer.

With the clock ticking down in the third, Brampton found themselves in some penalty trouble. It was a four-on-three power play for the Cyclones who had a glorious chance to take the lead.

Instead, it was MacLean chipping the puck out of the zone and racing down the ice. He fought off not one but two men and was able to roof a beautiful backhand shot over Johansson to give the Beast a 3-2 lead with exactly two minutes remaining.

That goal would stand up as the winner as Brampton would complete the comeback. Zach Fucale finished with 32 saves and his first win of the season in a Beast uniform.

Notes: Molson Three Stars: 3) Leveille (BRA) 2) Marino (BRA) 1) MacLean (BRA). The Beast finished the game one-for-four on the power play. Brampton's penalty killing was a perfect three-for-three.

