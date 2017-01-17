Mackenzie Skapski Reassigned to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD-Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Jim Schoenfeld announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned goaltender Mackenzie Skapski to the Wolf Pack from its ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Prior to being assigned to Greenville November 7, Skapski had appeared in five games with the Wolf Pack, going 0-4-0 with a 5.17 goals-against average and an 84.8% save percentage. In 17 ECHL games with the Swamp Rabbits, the third-year pro out of the Western Hockey League is 8-7-0, with a 3.06 GAA, a 90.2% save percentage and one shutout.

In 46 career AHL games, the 6-3, 209-pound Skapski has compiled a 19-19-3 record, a 2.87 GAA, a 90.2% save percentage and three shutouts. In 45 career ECHL contests, the 2013 Ranger sixth-round draft pick (170th overall) is 13-22-5 with a GAA of 3.19 and a 90.2% save percentage mark.

The Wolf Pack's next game is at home this Friday, January 20 vs. the Toronto Marlies at 7:15. Also, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Wolf Pack 20th anniversary poster, compliments of Bud Light, as part of the Wolf Pack's "Hartford Hockey Heritage Weekend".

