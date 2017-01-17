Mackenzie Skapski Reassigned to Wolf Pack
January 17, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD-Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Jim Schoenfeld announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned goaltender Mackenzie Skapski to the Wolf Pack from its ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Prior to being assigned to Greenville November 7, Skapski had appeared in five games with the Wolf Pack, going 0-4-0 with a 5.17 goals-against average and an 84.8% save percentage. In 17 ECHL games with the Swamp Rabbits, the third-year pro out of the Western Hockey League is 8-7-0, with a 3.06 GAA, a 90.2% save percentage and one shutout.
In 46 career AHL games, the 6-3, 209-pound Skapski has compiled a 19-19-3 record, a 2.87 GAA, a 90.2% save percentage and three shutouts. In 45 career ECHL contests, the 2013 Ranger sixth-round draft pick (170th overall) is 13-22-5 with a GAA of 3.19 and a 90.2% save percentage mark.
The Wolf Pack's next game is at home this Friday, January 20 vs. the Toronto Marlies at 7:15. As at all Friday-night Wolf Pack home games, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 that night, through the start of the second period. Also, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Wolf Pack 20th anniversary poster, compliments of Bud Light, as part of the Wolf Pack's "Hartford Hockey Heritage Weekend".
Tickets for all Wolf Pack 2016-17 home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.
Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2016-17 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.
