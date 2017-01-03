MacDonald Named ECHL All-Star

January 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - Defenseman Jacob MacDonald has been named a starter for the 2017 CCM / ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY. The All-Star Starters are listed below.

This is the first All-Star appearance for MacDonald who currently has 26 points (7G, 19A) over 30 games this season. His 26 points are second among all ECHL defensemen while his seven goals rank third and he is third with 19 assists. MacDonald has already taken ECHL player of the week honors this year on December 13.

"This is a tremendous honor for Jacob," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "He is a big reason why we have been on a record start to this season with not just the offensive flair he brings to the game but the solid play he offers in his own zone."

Macdonald was named to the 2015-16 ECHL All-Rookie Team with 37 points (17G, 20A) over 72 games for the Elmira Jackals over this past season. He also finished the year as a plus 11 and made his AHL debut by appearing in a game for the Springfield Falcons. The 23-year-old made his pro debut with Elmira at the end of the 2014-15 season with three points (1G, 2A) in eight games.

MacDonald talked about the invite to be a starter in the All-Star Contest, "I am looking forward to representing the Toledo Walleye at the All-Star game and playing with so many great players in this league. I am honored to be chosen especially to start the contest."

The native of Brighton, Michigan spent the four prior years with Cornell University posting 21 points (4G, 17A) over 104 contests. His best offensive year for the Big Red came as a senior in the 2014-15 season when he posted nine points (2G, 7A) over 31 contests. Over two years in the USHL before joining Cornell, MacDonald has 12 goals and 28 assists in 87 games.

More than 60 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 48 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY will feature the host Adirondack Thunder taking on the ECHL All-Stars in a non-traditional format featuring 5-on-5, 4-on-4, and 3-on-3 play, as well as a Skills Competition (Puck Relay, Hardest Shot, Fastest Skater) to highlight the talents of both teams.

The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at 8 p.m. ET from the Glens Falls Civic Center in Glens Falls, N.Y.

The starting lineup is determined by a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media. Coaches also submit the players who they feel are the top prospects from their team and other teams in their conference which helps determine the final roster. Each of the ECHL teams has either a starter, reserve or alternate named for the ECHL All-Star Classic.

ECHL All-Star Starters

G - Jamie Phillips, Tulsa Oilers (24 gp, 16-7-1, 2.48 GAA, .918 save pct.)

D - Justin Agosta, Manchester Monarchs (25 gp, 6g, 15a, 21 pts.)

D - Jacob MacDonald, Toledo Walleye (30 gp, 7g, 19a, 26 pts.)

F - Chad Costello, Allen Americans (33 gp, 17g, 32a, 49 pts.)

F - Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces (27 gp, 22g, 19a, 41 pts.)

F - Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets (27 gp, 18g, 24a, 42 pts.)

