MacDonald Loaned to Albany

Toledo, OH - Defenseman Jacob MacDonald has been loaned to the Albany Devils of the American Hockey League.

MacDonald was just announced as a starter in the 2017 ECHL All-Star game on Tuesday and currently has 26 points (7G, 19A) over 30 games this season. His 26 points are second among all ECHL defensemen while his seven goals rank third and he is third with 19 assists.

MacDonald was named to the 2015-16 ECHL All-Rookie Team with 37 points (17G, 20A) over 72 games for the Elmira Jackals over this past season. He also finished the year as a plus 11 and made his AHL debut by appearing in a game for the Springfield Falcons. The 23-year-old made his pro debut with Elmira at the end of the 2014-15 season with three points (1G, 2A) in eight games.

The native of Brighton, Michigan spent the four prior years with Cornell University posting 21 points (4G, 17A) over 104 contests. His best offensive year for the Big Red came as a senior in 2014-15 season when he posted nine points (2G, 7A) over 31 contests.

Albany is on the road this weekend with games Friday night in Utica and Saturday at Lehigh Valley.

