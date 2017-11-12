MACCABI HAIFA CAPTAIN DEKEL KEINAN AGREES TO TERMS WITH FC CINCINNATI

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH - Maccabi Haifa captain Dekel Keinan (DEH-kehl, kay-NAAN) will be a part of the Orange and Blue after agreeing to terms with FC Cincinnati, pending federation and USL approval.

The 33-year old defender from Rosh HaNikra, Israel has 27 national team caps and spent the majority of his playing career with Maccabi Haifa in the Israeli Premier League.

"Dekel is a leader of men," said Head Coach Alan Koch. "He has had an amazing career in Israel and in the UK, and we are fortunate that he has decided to come join us in Cincinnati. We are getting an excellent defender who will be a major addition for us, but we also know through his presence and professionalism he will be a fantastic role model for our younger players. He is quite simply a winner and we are excited to welcome him and his family to Ohio."

The center-back has 29 goals and a pair of assists over his career and has competed in 10 World Cup qualifying fixtures and eight UEFA qualifiers. He led Maccabi Haifa to the league Championship Round six times and scored six goals in playoff action.

A member of Israel's U-19 and U-21 squads, Keinan launched his professional career with Maccabi Haifa in 2002, making 136 appearances from 2002-10. Keinan was loaned to Bnei Sakhnin (2004-05) and Maccabi Netanya (2005-06) and his resume includes stops with Blackpool FC in 2010-11 and Cardiff City FC, a Welsh club that competes in the Championship League. He also played for Crystal Palace FC in 2011, Bristol City FC in 2012 and had a final more stint with Cardiff City before returning the spend the past six seasons with Maccabi Haifa.

Name: Dekel Keinan

Pronunciation: DEH-kehl, KAY-naan

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 179

Date of birth: September 15, 1984

Age: 33

Hometown: Rosh HaNikra

Country: Israel

Last club: Maccabi Haifa

How acquired: Signed on Nov. 10

