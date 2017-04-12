M-Braves Smoke Tennessee 6-2

News Release

KODAK, TN -- The Mississippi Braves (4-2) fell behind in the bottom of the first inning as the Tennessee Smokies (2-4) scratched out a run using a walk, a stolen base, a sacrifice bunt then a single. It was literally, Baseball 101 in the Smokies half of the first inning.

After a scoreless second, the Braves came out swinging in the third. Connor Lien (2-3) led off the inning with a walk. Kade Scivicque (3-4) moved him to second with his first of three singles on the night. Patrick Weigel laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move runners to second and third. Jared James then plated the first run of the night with a sacrifice fly to right, tying the game. Luis Valenzuela doubled to right, scoring Scivicque. Travis Demeritte doubled to left, plating Valenzuela. Carlos Franco then swapped places with Demeritte by doubling to right-center to give the Braves a 4-1 lead.

Patrick Weigel, the Braves starting pitcher, gave up his second run of the night in the bottom of the fourth on a double by Ian Rice and a single by Trey Martin. The bullpen took over in the fifth and finished the job.

Michael Mader (1-0) came on in relief in the fifth and picked up his first win of the season by pitching three scoreless innings, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out four. Akeel Morris (S, 2) picked up the save with two innings of perfect baseball, striking out two.

In the seventh, James earned his first hit of the season by stretching a double to left-center and scoring Scivicque. Lien hit his first home run of the season with one out in the ninth to give the M-Braves a 6-2 lead going to the bottom of the frame.

The Braves try to extend their winning streak to four games in game two of this series against the Tennessee Smokies tomorrow at 11:30 AM (ET). Mississippi sends LHP Kolby Allard (0-1) to the mound and Tennessee counters with RHP Jen-Ho Tseng (0-0).

Mississippi Braves: 6-11-0

Tennessee Smokies: 2-7-0

Attendance: 5,836

Time: 2:35

