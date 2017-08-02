M-Braves Roster Moves

News Release

PEARL, MS -- RHP Mauricio Cabrera has been activated off his rehab stint with the GCL Braves and transferred to Double-A Mississippi. In corresponding moves, M-Braves LHP Michael Mader has been placed on the disabled list.

Cabrera, 23, began the season on the disabled list in Atlanta. He tossed three scoreless innings in two rehab outings at High-A Florida before transferring to Triple-A Gwinnett for two rehab outings. Cabrera was then optioned to Gwinnett on May 7. In 24 games with the G-Braves, the hard-throwing right-hander is 2-2 with three saves and a 7.86 ERA. Last season, Cabrera became the 18th M-Brave to receive a promotion directly to the big leagues from Mississippi. At the time, he was 3-3 with four saves and a 3.21 ERA in 25 relief appearances. After joining the major league club, Cabrera went 5-1 with six saves and a 2.82 ERA in 41 relief appearances to finish the season. A native of the Dominican Republic, Cabrera was signed by the Braves as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2010.

Mader, 23, was 5-4 with four saves and a 3.34 ERA in 29 games for the Double-A Braves this season. He had a 1.69 ERA in seven relief appearances during the month of July for Mississippi. Mader was acquired by the Braves last season and made five starts with the M-Braves, going 0-3 with a 2.40 ERA at the end of the season. Before joining the Braves organization, Mader was 7-6 with a 3.50 ERA in 22 games (21 starts) at High-A Jupiter in the Marlins system. He was originally acquired by Miami as the 105th overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Chipola College. The southpaw was acquired by the Braves along with SS Anfernee Seymour from the Marlins in exchange for LHP Hunter Cervenka on August 6, 2016.

