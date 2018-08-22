M-Braves Homestand Highlights, August 24-28 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves close out the 2018 regular season with their final homestand at Trustmark Park beginning Friday, Aug. 24 at 7:00 pm. The M-Braves take on the Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, through Tuesday, Aug. 28. The final homestand features Friday Night Fireworks, Trustmark Super Sensational Saturday, Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway, Kids Run the Bases and Mugshots FamilyFest Sunday.

Individual game tickets start at just $6. Don't miss your chance to see the stars of tomorrow, today. Call the M-Braves at 601.932.8788 or 888-BRAVES4 to order now.

Featured Item of the Homestand: The first 1,500 fans at Saturday's game will receive a Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead! Celebrate Acuña's 2017 stint in Mississippi and 2017 Minor League Baseball Player of the Year award with this collectible.

Prospects to Watch:

The M-Braves roster features seven of the Atlanta Braves Top 30 prospects and two of MLB's Top 100 prospects according to MLB.com: RHP Ian Anderson (3/39), OF Cristian Pache (5/57), LHP Kyle Muller (11), LHP Thomas Burrows (20), OF Travis Demeritte (23), LHP Ricardo Sánchez (27) and RHP Josh Graham (29). Click HERE for the full list of Braves prospects.

The Biloxi Shuckers roster has ten of the Milwaukee Brewers Top 30 prospects: 2B Keston Hiura (1), OF Corey Ray (3). 3B Lucas Erceg (5), RHP Zack Brown (9), 1B Jake Gatewood (11), RHP Marcos Diplan (13), LHP Trey Supak (14), OF Troy Stokes Jr. (16), RHP Cody Ponce (18), and OF Trent Grisham (20). Click HERE for the full list of Brewers prospects.

Friday, August 24

vs Biloxi Shuckers at 7:00 PM. Gates open at 6:00 PM

Probable Pitchers: LHP Michael Mader vs. RHP Thomas Jankins

Friday Night Fireworks sponsored by WLBT 3 On Your Side - The sky above Trustmark Park will light up with the final Friday Night Fireworks Show of the season!

Saturday, August 25

vs Biloxi Shuckers at 6:00 PM. Gates open at 5:00 PM

Probable Pitchers: LHP Kyle Muller vs. RHP Zack Brown

Trustmark Super Sensational Saturday - Stay after the game for a $10,000 Dash for Cash and another Post-Game Fireworks show!

Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway - Be one of the first 1,500 fans at the gate on Saturday to receive a Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead!

Sunday, August 26

vs Biloxi Shuckers at 5:00 PM. Gates open at 4:00 PM

Probable Pitchers: RHP Ian Anderson vs. RHP Marcos Diplan

Mugshots FamilyFest - Fans may receive four Dugout Level seats, 4 hot dogs/hamburgers, four 16 oz. soft drinks, four bags of peanuts/popcorn, four M-Braves caps, two game programs and FREE Fun Zone wristbands. ALL FOR ONLY $62 ($144 Value). Additional tickets with extras are $18 each. (Available at the Trustmark Park box office only. Call or stop by)

Launch Kids Run the Bases - Kids 14 & under may run the bases following the game.

Monday, August 27

vs Biloxi Shuckers at 7:00 PM. Gates open at 6:00 PM

Probable Pitchers: LHP Ricardo Sánchez vs. RHP Trey Supak

SportsClips Military Monday - All members of all branches of the US Military may purchase a $7 ticket in all seating areas, excluding Suite Level, when presenting a valid ID. One random fan, representing the military, will receive a SportClips prize pack.

Tuesday, August 28

vs Biloxi Shuckers at 12:00 PM. Gates open at 11:00 AM

Probable Pitchers: RHP Enderson Franco vs. LHP Cameron Roegner

Polk's Two for Tuesday - Fans can exchange their Polk's Meat Products label at the Trustmark Park Box Office and receive two tickets for the price of one (excluding Suite and Club Level tickets). All hot dogs and 16 oz. soft drinks will also be two-for-one.

WEEKLY PROMOTION DETAILS

Monday

SPORTCLIPS MILITARY MONDAY

All members of all branches of the US Military may purchase a $7 ticket in all seating areas, excluding Suite Level, when presenting a valid ID. One random fan, representing the military, will receive a SportClips prize pack.

Tuesday

POLK'S MEAT PRODUCTS & WJTV 12 GETTING YOU ANSWERS TWO FOR TUESDAY

The M-Braves are excited to announce that Polk's Meat is now the official hot dog and sausage provider of the Mississippi Braves and Trustmark Park! Fans can exchange their Polk's Meat Products label at the Trustmark Park Box Office and receive two tickets for the price of one for all Tuesday home games (excluding Suite and Club Level tickets). All hot dogs and 16 oz. soft drinks will also be two-for-one.

Wednesday

AMR FIRST RESPONDERS WEDNESDAY

All First Responders/Emergency Response personnel (including law enforcement and firefighters) may purchase a $7 ticket in all seating areas, excluding Suite Level, when presenting ID. (excludes July 4).

Thursday

THIRSTY THURSDAY

16 oz. domestic beer and 16 oz. fountain drinks will be $2 each.

Friday

FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS SPONSORED BY WLBT3 ON YOUR SIDE

Fireworks will light up the sky above Trustmark Park after every Friday home game.

Saturday

TRUSTMARK SUPER SENSATIONAL SATURDAY

Trustmark $10,000 Dash for Cash plus Post-Game Fireworks following the game!

Sunday

MUGSHOTS FAMILYFEST SUNDAY & LAUNCH TRAMPOLINE PARK KIDS RUN THE BASES

Fans may receive four Dugout Level seats, 4 hot dogs/hamburgers, four 16 oz. soft drinks, four bags of peanuts/popcorn, four M-Braves caps, two game programs and FREE Fun Zone wristbands. ALL FOR ONLY $62 ($144 Value). Additional tickets with extras are $18 each. (Available at the Trustmark Park box office only. Call or stop by) Kids 14 & under may run the bases following the game.

The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves and will open their 14th season on Thursday, April 5 against the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park. Since the inaugural 2005 season, 140 M-Braves have gone on to Major League Baseball. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008. Stop by Trustmark Park or call 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For the latest news and updates, visit mississippibraves.com or connect with @mbraves on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

