M-Braves Employment Opportunities

It's time for the Mississippi Braves to gear up for another season at Trustmark Park. We're looking for energetic, hardworking people with outgoing personalities--who know how to SMILE--to add to our seasonal game day staff.

The Mississippi Braves are committed to providing exceptional customer service to season ticket holders, sponsors and fans. With a major emphasis on this in 2017 and with extensive training for our staff, we are looking for seasonal staff members who are willing to learn and have a passion for making the fan experience at Trustmark Park better than any other sports venue in the United States. That is our goal, and we want our staff partners to share our goal.

Stop by the M-Braves Front Office located at Trustmark Park to fill out an application today. All applicants are required to attend the M-Braves Job Fair Saturday, January 28, 2017, in the Farm Bureau Grill at Trustmark Park for one of two sessions that day (either 9:00 AM or 1:00 PM). The job fair will feature a brief presentation from Mississippi Braves management and an initial screening interview.

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and able to work nights, weekends and some holidays. Online applications/resumes are not accepted. We accept applications from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM Monday - Friday. Below is a list of positions for the 2017 season. For more info, call 888-BRAVES4 or 601-932-8788.

Positions Available

Bartender Bat Boy Beer ID Station Birthday Party Attendants Camera Operator Catering Food Prep Concession Stand Attendant Concession Stand Cook Dishwasher Fun Zone Attendants Grounds Crew Hawkers/Vendors Head Lead Concessions Host/Hostesses Kitchen Prep Staff Line Cooks Mascot Attendants Mascot Merchandise Store Attendant Money Audit Staff Parking Attendant Press Box Staff Promotions Team Restaurant Wait Staff Security Suite Attendants Ticket Seller Ticket Taker Usher Video Board Operators Video Production Crew VIP Attendants Warehouse Attendants

Mississippi Braves

1 Braves Way

Pearl, Mississippi 39208

888-BRAVES4 or (601) 932-8788

Mississippi Braves, 1 Braves Way, Pearl, MS 39208

