M-Braves Announce Staff Additions, Changes to Front Office for 2018

News Release

Chris Harris and Nancy Minev join M-Braves front office while six others receive promotions

PEARL, MS -- The Mississippi Braves, Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves have announced the hiring of Chris Harris as the new Director of Communications, Media & Broadcasting and Nancy Minev as Suites, Catering & Special Events Manager. Meanwhile, Dave Burke (Assistant General Manager), Tony Duong (Assistant Stadium Operations Manager), Zach Evans (Concessions & Stadium Operations Manager), Jeff Flinn (Ticket Manager), Christy Shaw (Director of Community Relations & Office Manager) and Jan Williams (Director of Operations) have received promotions within the front office for the 2018 season.

"I am extremely excited about finally being able to put our staff restructuring plan in motion," said Mississippi Braves Vice President & General Manager Steve DeSalvo. "I am so proud and pleased to be able to offer promotions to these well deserving employees, who have worked tirelessly to earn these new positions. I am also so pleased for our organization to have the great fortune of acquiring Nancy Minev and Chris Harris as our 'first-round draft picks.' Their experience, knowledge, energy, and excitement for their respective new positions, make for the perfect fit to the Mississippi Braves family. These changes and additions will make us strong going into the 2018 season, and I expect a tremendous season for our fans and sponsors in the future."

Harris enters his 10th season in minor league baseball and first with the Mississippi Braves as Director of Communications, Media & Broadcasting.

The two-time Southern League Broadcaster of the Year served the past three years as the Director of Media Relations and Broadcasting for the Southern League's Biloxi Shuckers. Before moving to Biloxi in 2015, Harris served as Manager of Media Relations and Broadcasting and eventually Vice President of Communications for the Jackson Generals from 2009-2014, earning his first Southern League Broadcaster of the Year award in 2013.

Harris led the public relations efforts for Biloxi's move into MGM Park after a 54-game road trip in 2015 and oversaw the national coverage of the historical beginning of the franchise. Harris was once again recognized by the league in 2017, being awarded the Southern League Broadcaster of the Year award for the second time.

His career as a play-by-play broadcaster has led him to appearances on Seattle Mariners spring training and regular season broadcasts, the 2011 Southern League Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, 2015 exhibition game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers and over 1,250 minor league games.

Harris graduated from Bethel University (TN), where he also played baseball, with a business management degree in 2007. Harris now resides in Flowood. When not broadcasting sports, he enjoys rooting for the University of Memphis Tigers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Minev, a Florida native and two-time graduate of Florida State University begins her first season with the Mississippi Braves as Suites, Catering & Special Events Manager.

She previously served as a promotional and marketing event manager for five years in the North Florida area. In 2013, Nancy began working for Florida State as an academic advisor where she worked one-on-one with students for nearly three years. In 2016, she transitioned into alumni affairs as the Senior Program Coordinator for Seminole Clubs with the FSU Alumni Association, allowing her to partner with FSU graduates and fans across the nation.

In her role as Suites, Catering & Special Events Manager, she plans to continue providing excellent customer service that Mississippi Braves fans are accustomed to receiving while at Trustmark Park.

Minev recently moved to Brandon from Tallahassee, Florida with her fiancÃ© and dog and she looks forward to exploring her new state. She can be found enjoying the outdoors, drinking craft beer, and cheering on the Seminoles from afar.

Dave Burke, a member of the front office since 2011, has been promoted to Assistant General Manager. Tony Duong, a member of the front office since 2016, has been promoted to Assistant Stadium Operations Manager. Zach Evans, a member of the front office since 2015, has been promoted to Concessions & Stadium Operations Manager. Jeff Flinn, a member of the front office since 2015, has been promoted to Ticket Manager. Christy Shaw, a member of the front office since the inaugural campaign in 2005, has been promoted to Director of Community Relations & Office Manager. Jan Williams, a member of the front office since 2014, has been promoted to Director of Operations.

The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves and will open their 14th season on Thursday, April 5 against the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park. Since the inaugural 2005 season, over 125 M-Braves have gone on to Major League Baseball. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008.

Stop by Trustmark Park or call 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

