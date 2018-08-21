Lynchburg Uses a Pair of Three-Run Innings to Take Opener from Potomac

August 21, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release





Lynchburg, Va. - The Hillcats offense erupted for three runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth, en route to a series opening win over Potomac, 7-2, on Tuesday.

The Hillcats (64-59, 35-21) have now won nine of their last ten games, and lead the Carolina League North Division by six games, after the victory over the Nationals (65-57, 28-27).

Lynchburg opened the scoring in the fourth inning. Mitch Longo registered the first hit of the night for the Hillcats with a one-out single to right, and then advanced to second on a passed ball, and to third on an errant pickoff throw. Nolan Jones followed with an RBI double off the wall in right-center field to give the Hillcats a 1-0 edge. Gavin Collins was next and got a hanging breaking ball, which he launched over the left field fence for his fourth home run of the season, to give Lynchburg a 3-0 advantage.

Anderson Polanco (Win, 2-1) picked up his first victory since opening night (April 5), and first as a starter. He walked the bases loaded in the second inning, but after a visit from skipper Rougie Odor, proceeded to set down the next eight hitters he faced. The only run he allowed came in the fifth when Rhett Wiseman led off the frame with a triple, and scored on an RBI groundout from Telmito Agustin two batters later to make it 3-1.

Polanco worked five innings, and allowed one run on two hits, walked three and struck out five.

Meanwhile, the Hillcats tagged Jackson Tetreault (Loss, 0-1) for three more runs in the sixth. Collins doubled with one away, and came across to score on a Trenton Brooks single to center. Jose Medina then hit an RBI triple to bring home Brooks. Medina scored on a wild pitch later in the inning to make it 6-1 Lynchburg.

Tetreault lasted 5.1 innings, giving up six runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out one.

The Hillcats added a run in the eighth against Jeremy McKinney. Brooks led off with a single, and came across to score on a Tyler Friis fielder's choice later in the frame.

Eight of the nine Hillcats starters reached base safety on Tuesday.

Leandro Linares worked two scoreless innings out of the Hillcats bullpen, while Micah Miniard also pitched the final two innings, allowing just an unearned run, after a pair of errors in the ninth.

The series continues with the middle game of the three-game series on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. Lefty Tanner Tully (5-10, 4.47) takes the ball for Lynchburg, opposite Potomac right-hander Kyle Johnston (4-1, 3.34).

Max Gun and Matt Present will be on the air with pregame coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. on TuneIn Radio and Radio434.

It will be Winning Wednesday at City Stadium, where all fans in attendance will receive a ticket to the August 29 game against Wilmington. It's also a Beale's Gold Rush game, where fans can find golden Beale's Brewery coins hidden throughout the stadium, which can be redeemed for discounted beer at the home plate kegerator.

For tickets and more information visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, the City Stadium box office, or call 434-528-1144.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.