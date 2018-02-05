Luukko Wins Royals Fantasy Team Vote, Muse Selected as Team's Golden Goalie

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday defenseman Nick Luukko is the Royals' winner for the 2017-18 ECHL Fantasy Team, presented by The MeiGray Group, and Reading netminder John Muse will participate in the league's MeiGray Golden Goalie Program.

Fans had the opportunity to vote on ECHL.com for one player on each ECHL member team's ballot to help select the 2017-18 Fantasy Team. Luukko will wear a jersey featuring an ECHL Fantasy Team patch at an upcoming home game. Muse will do the same on a preselected date as part of the MeiGray Golden Goalie Program.

Luukko has recorded 19 points (4g) in 44 games and is in his third full season with the Royals. Muse, recalled on loan to Lehigh Valley Feb. 2, registered a 17-5-1-0 record, 2.25 goals against average (5th in league) and .932 save percentage (2nd) in 23 games.

Each of the Fantasy Team skater and MeiGray goaltender jerseys will be available for bid through The MeiGray Group at MeiGrayAuctions.com.

The winning skater and the participating goaltender for each team is listed below. Players are subject to change.

Fantasy Team and Golden Goalie Jersey Participants

Adirondack James Henry Drew Fielding

Allen Casey Pierro-Zabotel Jeremy Brodeur

Atlanta Luke Sandler Dan Vladar

Brampton Brandon Marino Andrew D'Agostini

Cincinnati Justin Danforth Anthony Peters

Colorado Matt Garbowsky Joe Cannata

Florida Mitchell Heard Martin Ouellette

Fort Wayne Daniel Maggio Michael Houser

Greenville Caleb Herbert Ty Rimmer

Idaho Justin Parizek Phillippe Desrosiers

Indy Cam Reid Etienne Marcoux

Jacksonville Emerson Clark Austin Lotz

Kalamazoo Justin Taylor Joel Martin

Kansas City Tyler Elbrecht Mason McDonald

Manchester Craig Wyszomirski Charles Williams

Norfolk Brodie Dupont Ty Reichenbach

Orlando Darryl Bootland Cal Heeter

Quad City Sam Warning Ivan Kulbakov

Rapid City Riley Weselowski Adam Vay

Reading Nick Luukko John Muse

South Carolina Kelly Zajac Jeff Jakaitis

Toledo A.J. Jenks Pat Nagle

Tulsa Adam Pleskach Jake Hildebrand

Utah Cliff Watson Sean Maguire

Wheeling Cody Wydo Adam Morrison

Wichita Dyson Stevenson Shane Starrett

Worcester Ashton Rome Eamon McAdam

