Luukko Wins Royals Fantasy Team Vote, Muse Selected as Team's Golden Goalie
February 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday defenseman Nick Luukko is the Royals' winner for the 2017-18 ECHL Fantasy Team, presented by The MeiGray Group, and Reading netminder John Muse will participate in the league's MeiGray Golden Goalie Program.
Fans had the opportunity to vote on ECHL.com for one player on each ECHL member team's ballot to help select the 2017-18 Fantasy Team. Luukko will wear a jersey featuring an ECHL Fantasy Team patch at an upcoming home game. Muse will do the same on a preselected date as part of the MeiGray Golden Goalie Program.
Luukko has recorded 19 points (4g) in 44 games and is in his third full season with the Royals. Muse, recalled on loan to Lehigh Valley Feb. 2, registered a 17-5-1-0 record, 2.25 goals against average (5th in league) and .932 save percentage (2nd) in 23 games.
Each of the Fantasy Team skater and MeiGray goaltender jerseys will be available for bid through The MeiGray Group at MeiGrayAuctions.com.
The winning skater and the participating goaltender for each team is listed below. Players are subject to change.
Fantasy Team and Golden Goalie Jersey Participants
Adirondack James Henry Drew Fielding
Allen Casey Pierro-Zabotel Jeremy Brodeur
Atlanta Luke Sandler Dan Vladar
Brampton Brandon Marino Andrew D'Agostini
Cincinnati Justin Danforth Anthony Peters
Colorado Matt Garbowsky Joe Cannata
Florida Mitchell Heard Martin Ouellette
Fort Wayne Daniel Maggio Michael Houser
Greenville Caleb Herbert Ty Rimmer
Idaho Justin Parizek Phillippe Desrosiers
Indy Cam Reid Etienne Marcoux
Jacksonville Emerson Clark Austin Lotz
Kalamazoo Justin Taylor Joel Martin
Kansas City Tyler Elbrecht Mason McDonald
Manchester Craig Wyszomirski Charles Williams
Norfolk Brodie Dupont Ty Reichenbach
Orlando Darryl Bootland Cal Heeter
Quad City Sam Warning Ivan Kulbakov
Rapid City Riley Weselowski Adam Vay
Reading Nick Luukko John Muse
South Carolina Kelly Zajac Jeff Jakaitis
Toledo A.J. Jenks Pat Nagle
Tulsa Adam Pleskach Jake Hildebrand
Utah Cliff Watson Sean Maguire
Wheeling Cody Wydo Adam Morrison
Wichita Dyson Stevenson Shane Starrett
Worcester Ashton Rome Eamon McAdam
