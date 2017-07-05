Luplow and Marte Homer But Columbus Hangs On

News Release

COLUMBUS, OHIO - Starling Marte clubbed a three-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the lead to one run, but the Columbus Clippers hung on for the 6-5 victory over the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday night.

A former Tribe catcher put Columbus (44-40) on top in the first inning. Yandy Diaz and Tyler Naquin each collected one-out singles, but it was Erik Kratz who drilled a three-run home run with two outs to put the Clippers in front.

Indianapolis (47-38) pulled a run back in the fourth. Danny Ortiz led off with a double to right-center field. Jordan Luplow then lined a ball to almost the same exact spot to score Ortiz, but Luplow was thrown out at second base by Diaz who played the ball off the wall perfectly.

After Columbus tacked on a run, Luplow displayed his power. He launched a solo home run to left-center field to cut the lead to 4-2. It was Luplow's second homer since joining the Tribe from Double-A Altoona, and his 18th overall of the season.

Ronny Rodriguez appeared to put the game out of reach for the Clippers when he hit a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Down by four runs, Marte stepped to the plate with two on and just one out in the top of the ninth. He hit a towering home run to right field to bring Indianapolis to within one run, but Tyler Olson retired the game's final two batters to help Columbus hold off the Tribe's rally.

Drew Hutchison (4-4) allowed six runs and pitched into the sixth inning for the Indians. He was handed the loss. Edgar Santana

