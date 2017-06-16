LumberKings make it 6 straight

News Release

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Clinton LumberKings made it six straight wins outlasting the Cedar Rapids Kernels in a 5-4 win on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Perfect Game Field. The LumberKings (31-34) took three different leads in the game with their last being held up by Kyle Wilcox in the bottom of the ninth.

Joe Rizzo staked Clinton to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning hitting a solo home run off the scoreboard in right for his second home run of the season.

The lead was sort lived. In the bottom of the first inning, the Kernels (37-31) struck for three runs. Nick Wells started for Clinton and pitched himself into trouble when the bases were loaded against him with two out in the first. Christian Cavaness then cleared the bases with a triple to right.

The LumberKings then chipped away putting a run on the board in the second on an RBI single from Jhombeyker Morales, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. Morales then drove home his second run of the game in the fourth to tie the game at 3-3.

Clinton reclaimed the lead in the top of the sixth inning. Following a one out walk to Ryan Scott, Gareth Morgan tripled off the wall in right, his first three bagger of the year, putting the LumberKings in front 4-3.

Again, the Kernels came back. Michael Koval in his second inning of relief allowed his only run of the night. Ben Rortvedt singled to lead-off the inning and scored on a combination walk, double play ball and balk. The balk brought home Rortvedt for the game's tying run.

Koval (1-3) did not allow any more runs to score in his 2.1 inning outing, earning his first win of the season.

In the top of the eighth inning the Lumberkings took their third lead of the night. Yojhan Quevedo reached on a lead-off single against Ryan Mason and moved to second on a Luis Liberato sacrifice bunt. Quevedo then scored when Dimas Ojeda came off the bench and delivered with a pinch-hit RBI single to center.

Kyle Wilcox then worked the ninth and recorded his, team-leading, third save of the season. The righty struck out Jermaine Palacios with the tying run at second to preserve the win and give the LumberKings their sixth straight win.

The LumberKings will play game two of three games with the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Saturday night. Left-handed pitcher Danny Garcia (5-4, 5.64) will take the ball for Clinton and face Cedar Rapid's right-handed pitcher Tyler Wells (3-1, 2.02). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM (CDT) with the pregame show beginning at 6:20 PM (CDT) on 100.3 FM WCCI Erik Oas is on the call.

