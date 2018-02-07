LumberKings in the Community in 2017

February 7, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





CLINTON, IA - Through community involvement and participation the Clinton LumberKings 2017 season was a smashing success. From the time the players and coaches arrived in Clinton in late March of 2017, the LumberKings were committed to playing an active role in the Clinton community.

Through work with the Seattle Mariners, Minor League Baseball, and Major League Baseball the LumberKings participated in career days, reading programs, city fund raisers, and other community wide initiatives. By season's end, nearly 25 players had donated their time and efforts into a program, initiative, or good cause that directly benefited the Clinton community.

The opening day of the LumberKings community outings came within two weeks of the players and coaches arriving in Clinton. Future Midwest League All-Star Brandon Miller and teammate Michael Koval participated in Jefferson Elementary School's student reading program. Both LumberKings players read several stories to first and fourth grade students before ending the day by signing autographs and answering questions on how to become a professional baseball player.

By the end of the first half of the season the LumberKings had participated in several reading programs in and around Clinton as well as career days, school days, and public library story times. Outfielder Dimas Ojeda quickly established himself as a regular during LumberKings community outings where his dedication to community involvement was not unnoticed by the Mariners.

When the All-Star break concluded, and the second half began, LumberKings players continued to pitch in. In late June, four players, Tim Viehoff, Ojeda, Ljay Newsome, and Bryson Brigman volunteered one of their coveted off days to wait tables and interact with customers at a local Pizza Ranch to help raise money for the Clinton Community Fourth of July Festival. Thanks to the efforts of the players, and the appetites of the patrons, the LumberKings helped to raise over $500 for the community festival.

By season's end, players coaches and staff had participated in over a dozen events in the Clinton community. While most appearances worked directly with kids, LumberKings staff also made themselves available to local business clubs for speaking engagements.

The hard work and dedication to the community in Clinton resulted in Major League notice. Dimas Ojeda earned Dan Wilson Community Service Award honors from the Seattle Mariners. Ojeda became the first LumberKing to win the award and was treated to a night in Seattle where he was presented the trophy by Dan Wilson and

Andy McKay during the pregame festivities.

If you have a group, cause, or initiative that you would like the LumberKings to participate in we would love to hear from you. Contact Erik Oas by phone at (563) 242-0727 or via email at erikoas@lumberkings.com.

