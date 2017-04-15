LumberKings give up 8 doubles in 7-6 walk-off loss

News Release

BURLINGTON, IA - For the second straight night the Clinton LumberKings came back against the Burlington Bees, and for the second straight night were walked off, falling 7-6 on Saturday night at Community Field. The LumberKings (4-6) came back from down 5-0 to take a 6-5 lead in the ninth only to have Brennan Morgan single up the middle with the bases loaded to drive home the tying and winning runs.

Burlington (5-4) jumped all over LumberKings starter Nick Wells. Jahmai Jones got the offense going for the Bees with a solo home run to left on the second pitch thrown by Wells. Another run came home for the Bees in the first. Jordan Zimmerman doubled with two out in the inning and scored when Brennon Morgan doubled him home for an early 2-0 lead.

The Bees had eight doubles in the game. Zimmerman went 3-for-4 with three doubles two runs scored and an RBI.

In the bottom of the second, the Bees added to their lead with three more runs. Three doubles and a single padded the lead for Burlington. Roberto Baldoquin ignited the rally with a one out double. He went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, and a run scored.

Trailing 5-0, the LumberKings began to comeback after their first 12 batters were set down in order. Joe Gatto, the starter for Burlington, walked Conner Hale to open the fifth, the first LumberKing to reach. On the very next pitch, Luis Liberato smashed a home run to right center to bring the LumberKings to within three. The home run was Liberato's second of the season.

Jackson Zarubin came into the game for the Bees in the top of the eighth, making his season debut. Nick Thurman drove Zarubin's (1-0) 2-0 pitch down the line in right for a double. Two batters later, Luis Rengifo cleared the high wall in right for a two-run homer to pull the LumberKings to within one.

The LumberKings completed the comeback in the ninth. Liberato reached on a fielding error at second and was replaced by Rayder Ascanio at first on a fielder's choice. Down to their final out, Gareth Morgan poked an 0-2 pitch to left center for a single. Ascanio, who was running on the pitch, scored from first to tie the game at five. Thurman drove home Morgan with his third hit of the night, a triple down the left field line.

Clinton failed to hold the lead in the bottom of the ninth. Robert Dugger entered the game and ran into trouble after retiring the first batter of the inning with a fly out to left. Kruger singled to start the Bees rally. Zimmerman then lined a full count pitch to right, where Gareth Morgan started in on the ball only to quickly back pedal and see the ball sail over his head putting runners at second third. It was Zimmerman's third double of the game. Dugger (0-1) intentionally walked Troy Montgomery to load the bases. Brennon Morgan then chopped a 1-1 pitch up the middle to score the game's tying and winning runs for the second straight Burlington walk-off win.

The LumberKings will take tomorrow off before welcoming in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for a three-game series beginning on Monday. RHP Ljay Newsome (1-1, 8.00) will get the start for Clinton and face Wisconsin's RHP Victor Diaz (0-1, 2.25). First pitch is slated for 6:30 PM with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI beginning at 6:15 PM, Erik Oas will be on the call. Monday will be Mariners Monday with the LumberKings wearing a special Mariners themed LumberKings hat and Mariners jerseys.

About the LumberKings

The LumberKings, the only remaining Charter Member of the Midwest League, are playing their 62nd season in Clinton and their ninth as an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Since the club's inception in 1937, 268 former Clinton players have made it to the Major Leagues.


