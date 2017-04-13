LumberKings Complete 3-Game Series Sweep

News Release

CLINTON, IA- The Clinton LumberKings completed the sweep against the Beloit Snappers on Wednesday night at Ashford University Field with a 4-2 win. For the second consecutive night, the LumberKings (3-4) put two runs on the board in the first inning and rode strong pitching the rest of the way for the win.

The three-game series sweep of Beloit is the first for the LumberKings, in Clinton, since June 8-10, 2003.

Clinton pushed two runs across in the first against Snappers (2-5) starter Dakota Chalmers. Bryson Brigman started the rally with a one out single and the LumberKings got the next three men to reach. Following a Luis Liberato walk, Kristian Brito singled to deep right field to drive home the first run of the game. Brito went 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk and a run scored. The LumberKings tacked on one more run in the inning when Dimas Ojeda sliced a soft liner to right to bring home Liberato.

The LumberKings added single runs in the bottom of the second and fifth innings to build a 4-0 lead. The early offense by Clinton chased Chalmers (0-1) from the game after just two innings of work.

Danny Garcia earned the win for Clinton. He threw five shutout innings, striking out five and walking three while scattering two hits.

LumberKings relievers Jack Anderson and Robert Dugger finished off the Snappers, holding Beloit to two runs over the final four innings. The Snappers got on the board in the seventh when they loaded the bases with nobody out against Anderson and scored on a Kyle Nowlin double play ball to short.

The second and final run of the night for Beloit came across in the ninth. Miguel Mercedes leadoff with a double, moved to third on a ground out and scored two batters later on a wild pitch from Dugger. JaVon Shelby followed with a fly out to left to end the game, giving Dugger his first save of the season.

The LumberKings head to Burlington for a three-game series with the Burlington Bees. RHP Brandon Miller (0-1, 5.40) will get the start for Clinton and face Burlington's RHP Sam Pastrone (0-1, 9.00). First pitch is slated for 6:30 PM with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI beginning at 6:15 PM Erik Oas will be on the call.

