Lumberkings bullpen fails in loss

GENEVA, IL (June 26, 2017) - For the second straight game the Clinton LumberKings bullpen faltered, losing 5-4 in the series opener to the Kane County Cougars on Monday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Clinton (1-3, 32-40) drew seven walks on the night but failed to overcome a three-run Cougars (3-2, 42-30) sixth inning.

Robert Dugger took the ball for Clinton and threw the ball well. The righty set a new professional career-high for strikeouts with eight over his five innings of work.

Dugger did not allow a base runner to reach against him until the bottom of the third when Kane County plated their first run of the game. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Cougars added their second run on a Ramon Hernandez RBI double down the line at third to bring home Mark Karaviotis who had reached on a Jhombeybeyker Morales fielding error.

Trailing 2-0, the LumberKings broke out for a three-run rally in the top of the fifth inning. Gareth Morgan led-off with a walk and was followed by doubles from Dimas Ojeda and Morales. Morales' double cleared the baes and tied the game. On the next pitch, Luis Rengifo singled to left to give the Lumberkings their only lead of the night.

Tyler Marks (4-2) was the first Cougar to come out of the bullpen and earned his fourth win of the year for his 1.2 innings of relief work in which he allowed one run on three hits while striking out one and walking two.

The game was decided in the bottom of the sixth when the Cougars reclaimed their lead with a three-run rally. Ronald Dominguez (0-4), in his first inning out, gave up back-to-back-to-back singles to load the bases and did not record his first out until Cougars catcher Jose Queliz bounced into a double play that brought home the second run of the inning. Fernery Ozuna then singled to left to cap Kane County's rally.

Clinton pushed the Cougars over the final three innings. Scoring a run in the top of the seventh inning to pull to within one but then stranded the tying run at second in the eighth and ninth innings.

Trevor Simms worked the final 2.2 innings for Kane County and earned his first save of the season for his shutout work.

The LumberKings will continue their four-game series with the Kane County Cougars on Tuesday night. Left-handed pitcher Nick Wells (4-7, 6.55) will take the ball for Clinton and face Kane County's right-handed pitcher Sam McWilliams (8-2, 2.83). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM (CDT) with the pregame show beginning at 6:15 PM (CDT) on 100.3 FM WCCI Erik Oas is on the call

