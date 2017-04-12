Lukes\\" Four-Hit Night Not Enough in 12-6 Loss to Cardinals

News Release

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla.- Charlotte Stone Crabs outfielder Nathan Lukes tied a career-high with four hits but the Palm Beach Cardinals came out on top 12-6 Tuesday night at Charlotte Sports Park.

Charlotte (0-6) third baseman Kevin Padlo finished 3-for-5 with a double, triple and two runs scored.

With the game scoreless in the top of the second, Stone Crabs starter Genesis Cabrera (0-2) issued three straight walks with one out to load the bases. Austin Wilson followed with a two-run single to left to make it 2-0, knocking Cabrera from the game. Magneuris Sierra then tripled to center to plate a pair and extend the lead to 4-0. After a walk, Edmundo Sosa singled to make the count 5-0. Chris Chinea then doubled into the right field corner to extend the Cardinals lead to 6-0. Luke Dykstra's groundout to short capped the Palm Beach inning at 7-0.

Still down seven in the bottom of the fourth, Padlo tripled to the wall in center before scoring on an error from Sosa. After Lukes singled, Brandon Lowe drove home David Rodriguez with a base hit to make the score 7-2.

After the Cardinals added a run in the top of the fifth, Jake Cronenworth singled before Brett Sullivan drew a walk. After a wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third, Padlo reached on an infield single. Sosa's throw went past the first baseman, allowing both runners to score and make it an 8-4 game.

Cronenworth reached base four more times Tuesday, raising his on-base percentage to .607 through his first five games.

Stone Crabs reliever Tyler Brashears entered in the eighth and allowed Palm Beach to plate a pair of runs in the eighth and the ninth to extend the Cardinals' lead to 12-4.

Down eight in the bottom of the ninth, Padlo doubled to the wall in left before Dalton Kelly was hit by a pitch. After Ryan Boldt's single loaded the bases, Rodriguez struck out. Lukes then singled to right to score two and make the score 12-6.

The Stone Crabs' 0-6 start is the worst in franchise history. The only other team in affiliated Minor League Baseball that is still winless is the West Virginia power, who are also 0-6.

The Stone Crabs and Cardinals return to action Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. Blake Bivens (0-1, 5.40) gets the start for Charlotte against Junior Fernandez (0-0, 1.93) of Palm Beach. Coverage begins at 10:50 a.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

