Lugs\\" Rally Falls Short Following Bieber Gem

News Release

LANSING, Mich. - Lake County Captains starter Shane Bieber struck out 11 batters in six innings and a last-ditch Lansing Lugnuts rally fell short in a 5-2 Captains win on Friday night at Cooley Law School Stadium.

Lansing's record fell to 6-3 in the team's first home loss of the year. Lake County improved to 4-5.

Bieber (Win, 1-1), the Indians' fourth-round draft choice in 2016, limited the Lugnuts to a Jake Thomas sacrifice fly in the second inning. He struck out the final batter of the second, two further Lugnuts in the third, whiffed four batters (due to a dropped third strike / error) in the fourth, and finished with two strikeouts apiece in the fifth and sixth innings.

Still, the Lugnuts - possessors of the Midwest League's highest-scoring offense - made things dramatic by the end.

Trailing 5-1 against reliever Dalbert Siri in the bottom of the ninth inning, Ryan Hissey lined a one-out single to left-center and Jake Thomas drew a walk. Following a strikeout of Nash Knight, Yeltsin Gudino blooped an RBI single into left field. J.B. Woodman coaxed a walk to load the bases, putting the tying runs aboard.

Edward Olivares, representing the potential game-winning run, grounded out to third base to end the game.

Woodman, Hissey and Bradley Jones each singled and doubled in the loss.

Lansing starter Mike Ellenbest (Loss, 0-1) struck out five while allowing five runs in five innings, victimized by a three-run fourth-inning rally and a two-run homer by Li-Jen Chu in the fifth.

Griffin Glaude pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh out of the bullpen, and Philip Walby held the Captains off the scoreboard in the eighth and ninth. Neither allowed a base hit.

Saturday is the rubber match of the three-game series, with gates opening at 12:30 p.m. for a special occasion: The Easter Egg Helicopter Drop! At 1 p.m., plastic candy and prize filled Easter Eggs will be dropped from a Magnum Helicopter onto the outfield of Jackson Field for kids to scoop up prior to the game. There will be areas for 3 different age groups - 3 and under, 4-8 and 9-12. Please make sure to bring your own Easter Basket or Easter Bag. The starting matchup features Lansing right-hander Osman Gutierrez (0-1, 3.60) against Captains left-hander Juan Hillman (0-1, 12.27). Tickets may be purchased at the Cooley Law School Stadium box office, by calling (517) 485-4500 or via lansinglugnuts.com.

