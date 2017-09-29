Luff and Maillet Shine in Preseason Shootout Victory over Gulls On

News Release

Ontario, CA - Forward Philippe Maillet scored a goal and an assist and added a shootout tally to help the Ontario Reign (1-0-0-0) over the San Diego Gulls (0-0-0-1) 4-3 in the shootout in front a Cool-School record crowd at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The Reign celebrated their annual education-themed contest with students and teachers from around the Inland Empire.

Reign forward Matt Luff kicked off the scoring 9:07 into the first period capitalizing off a neutral-zone turnover and feed from Maillet for a breakaway tally on Gulls netminder Angus Redmond (18 saves on 20 shots). Moments later, forward Sam Kurker made it 2-0 lifting the puck over the glove of Redmond from the outside of the right-wing circle at 10:30. Defenseman Sean Walker chipped in with the assist. The Gulls cut the momentum with a marker 11 seconds later as Tyler Soy redirected the puck past Reign rookie goal Cal Petersen (W, 17 saves on 20 shots).

Play leveled off in the second period until the final few seconds when Gulls forward Kyle Thomas chipped in a rolling puck over Petersen with 11.9 seconds on the clock.

The Gulls pulled Redmond for former Alaska Ace (ECHL) Kevin Carr (SOL, 24 saves on 25 shots) to start the third period. Forward Mitch Hults finished a stretch of three unanswered goals for the Gulls at 8:14 completing a nifty passing play with Justin Hamonic and Greger Hanson. Maillet responded just over two minutes later with a perfectly place deflection over the glove of Carr at 10:44 from Sam Herr. Luff added the second assist.

For the third consecutive preseason contest at Citizens Business Bank Arena, the Reign and Gulls would skate into overtime and eventually the shootout. San Diego defeated Ontario 3-2 in preseason shootouts in the Inland Empire in 2015 and 2016.

Julius Nattinen picked up the only goal for the Gulls in today's breakaway contest as Maillet capitalized in the second round and forward Spencer Watson provided the game-winning tally in the third. Both teams finished 0-for-4 on the power play.

