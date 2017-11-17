LUCAS MONTELARES NAMED MASL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

News Release

KANSAS CITY - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced today that Florida Tropics defender Lucas Montelares was named the Week Three Player of the Week. Earlier this week Montelares earned his first career Team of the Week recognition.

Last week Montelares helped the Tropics jump out to a 4-1 lead over the Rampage late in the second half, then provided an assist late in the game to help preserve the win in Florida's home opener. The second-year defender has already scored a goal and two assists, compared to two goals and four assists in 18 games last season.

In an interview with MASLtv earlier, the Brazilian defender talked about the differences between this year and his rookie season as well as how his teammates helped him adjust to the game in the United States. The full interview can be seen here

Week four of the MASL season kicked off with Soles de Sonora's home opener on Thursday night and continues with eight more games before Sunday evening. Every game of the season can be seen online at MASL.tv.

