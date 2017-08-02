Lowell defeats Connecticut

News Release

NORWICH, CT- Tanner Houck, Denyi Reyes and Dominic LoBrutto combined on a four-hit shutout as the Lowell Spinners took two-of-three from the Tigers at Dodd Stadium Tuesday night, beating Connecticut 3-0. Houck, the Red Sox top pick in this years draft, hurled three hitless innings, while Reyes (4-0) spun five shutout innings to pick up the victory. LoBrutto set the side down in order in the ninth for his third save.

Despite remaining in last place in the Stedler Division, the Spinners climbed within 3 1/2 games of first place Vermont, while Connecticut remained just a game-and-a-half back. The Tigers will head to Burlington for a crucial three-game set with the Lake Monsters beginning Wednesday night at 7:05.

The Spinners drew first blood in the top of the fifth on a two-out walk to Nick Hamilton, who stole second and scored on a Frankie Rios base hit off Connecticut starter Matt Manning (2-2). Lowell added two in the sixth when Garrett Benge reached on an error, went to second on a Raiwinson Lameda single, and scored on a Charlie Maddon double. A Jordan Wren fielder's choice knocked Lameda in with the third run on a close play at home.

Maddon went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI for Lowell, but the real stars for the Spinners were the three pitchers, who didn't walk a batter and allowed only one Tiger to reach third base the entire game.

