Louisville takes down Norfolk 6 in 16 Inning affair

In a marathon contest that took five hours and 12 minutes to complete, the Bats scored the winning runs off of position player JesÃºs Montero (0-1), who yielded four walks and a sacrifice fly in his first career pitching appearance. A bases loaded walk to Cedric Hunter plated the go-ahead run, while Sebastian Elizalde gave the Bats an insurance run with a sacrifice fly to center field.

Louisville infielder Hernan Iribarren (1-1) earned the win, as he allowed one hit and one walk over three shutout innings of relief. It was the first career pitching victory for Iribarren, who owns a 1.08 ERA (1 ER, 8.1 IP) in five relief appearances for the Bats this season. Iribarren also had four hits and scored two runs, including the game-winning run in the 16th inning.

The 16-inning contest was just one inning shy of matching the longest in Norfolk franchise history, as the Tides have previously played four 17-inning contests. The time of game was also just 15 minutes shy of matching the franchise record of five hours and 27 minutes, set in a 17-inning game at Richmond in 1991.

The game was tied at 5-5 headed into the eighth, when Louisville took the lead on an infield single by Dilson Herrera. The Tides then knotted the score in the bottom half of the frame on an RBI single by Johnny Giavotella. Giavotella ended his night with three hits and a walk in eight plate appearances.

The Tides had jumped out to a first inning lead, as Norfolk sent 11 men to the plate against Sal Romano in a five-run first. Romano needed 50 pitches to finish the inning - the only frame he pitched - as the Tides drew four walks and collected three hits. Luis Sardinas had a two-run single in the frame, while Logan Schafer capped the scoring in the inning with a two-run double.

Norfolk starter Tyler Wilson did not factor in the decision after allowing four runs on six hits over 3.1 innings. He yielded a single runs in each of the first four frames, walking two and striking out five, but he needed 80 pitches - 49 for strikes - to navigate his outing. Wilson was chased from the contest in the fourth frame when Herrera connected on a solo home run.

Craig Gentry had three hits and a walk in the setback, while Chance Sisco added two hits, a walk and a stolen base.

In a quick turnaround, the Tides will wrap up their homestand on Sunday with a 1:05 contest with the Bats. Jordan Kipper (2-3, 5.59) gets the start for Norfolk and will be opposed by right-hander Jackson Stephens (4-4, 5.29).

To celebrate Father's Day on Sunday, the first 2,000 men ages 18 and over will receive a Tides bucket hat, courtesy of the Virginia Putative Father Registry.

Notes: Prior to Saturday's game, RHP Jimmy Yacabonis was activated to Norfolk's roster after he was optioned from Baltimore... RHP Shairon Martis made his Tides debut, allowing one unearned run on four hits over 1.2 innings of relief...Norfolk used nine pitchers in the contest...The Tides had three outfield assists...Chris Dickerson walked four times...Norfolk left a season-high 15 men on base.

