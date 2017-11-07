Louisville plays host to Swope Park in 2017 USL Cup

News Release

TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League, one of the most prominent Division II leagues in the world, will see Louisville City FC and the Swope Park Rangers square off in the 2017 USL Cup on Monday, Nov. 13, at Slugger Field, as the final chapter of the most successful season in league history plays out live on ESPNU and SiriusXM FC. Louisville plays host to the USL Cup having claimed the Eastern Conference Championship in a penalty shootout against defending champions the New York Red Bulls II. The Rangers return for a second consecutive season, looking to avenge their defeat in last year's championship game after taking a shootout victory of their own against OKC Energy FC to win their second Western Conference Championship. With the final game of the season in sight, here are the USL essentials for the week ahead:

USL CUP PLAYOFFS REVIEW

Both the Eastern and Western Conference Finals of the 2017 USL Cup Playoffs came down to a penalty shootout to decide which teams would claim their conference championship and advance to the 2017 USL Cup this past Saturday night. In the end, though, both home teams earned their way through to set up the first meeting between Louisville City FC and the Swope Park Rangers for the title.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

No. 1 Louisville City FC 1 (4), No. 7 New York Red Bulls II 1 (3): Louisville found the third time was the charm, as it advanced to its first USL Cup after having fallen in the Eastern Conference Final each of the past two seasons. After Brian Ownby had given Louisville the lead in the 12th minute with his third goal of the postseason, New York found an equalizer in the 57th minute from Junior Flemmings to leave the rematch of the 2016 Eastern Conference Final all square after 90 minutes. Louisville goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh then came to the fore in extra time, making a brilliant save to deny New York's Ethan Kutler from a free kick, and the Trinidad & Tobago goalkeeper then helped City rally from an early deficit in the shootout, making saves in both the fourth and fifth round to allow local standout Richard Ballard to convert with Louisville's fifth shot to send the host through to its first USL Cup.

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

No. 4 Swope Park Rangers 0 (7), No. 6 OKC Energy FC 0 (6): The Rangers claimed victory in the longest penalty shootout in USL Cup Playoffs history, as goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas scored the decisive goal in the 11th round of a tense contest at Children's Mercy Park that allowed Swope Park to earn its second consecutive Western Conference Championship. Both sides had chances in regulation and extra time, but with the game scoreless after 120 minutes, the match went to a shootout. Swope Park had two shots to win the game in the fourth and fifth round, only for Lebo Moloto to shoot over and OKC goalkeeper C.J. Cochran to deny Felipe Hernandez. The teams then matched each other with goals through the eighth round before Zendejas saved Chad Bond's shot to open the ninth round, but SPR defender Amer Didic also had his shot saved by Cochran to continue the shootout. In the 11th round, however, Zendejas denied Cochran to open and then converted himself to earn victory for the Rangers.

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 20

No. 1 Louisville City FC 4, No. 8 Bethlehem Steel FC 0 Saturday, Oct. 21

No. 7 New York Red Bulls II 4, No. 2 Charleston Battery 0 No. 4 Rochester Rhinos 2, No. 5 Charlotte Independence 1, AET No. 3 Tampa Bay Rowdies 3, No. 6 FC Cincinnati 0 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 28

No. 1 Louisville City FC 1, No. 4 Rochester Rhinos 0 No. 7 New York Red Bulls II 2, No. 3 Tampa Bay Rowdies 1, AET Eastern Conference Final

Saturday, Nov. 4

No. 1 Louisville City FC 1, No. 7 New York Red Bulls II 1, Louisville wins 4-3 in penalty shootout Western Conference Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 20

No. 8 Sacramento Republic FC 1, No. 1 Real Monachs SLC 1, Sacramento wins 3-1 in penalty shootout Saturday, Oct. 21

No. 6 OKC Energy FC 1, No. 3 Reno 1868 FC 0 No. 2 San Antonio FC 2, No. 7 Tulsa Roughnecks FC 1 Sunday, Oct. 22

No. 4 Swope Park Rangers 1, No. 5 Phoenix Rising FC 1, Swope Park wins 4-2 in penalty shootout Western Conference Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 28

No. 6 OKC Energy FC 1, No. 2 San Antonio FC 1, OKC wins 4-1 in penalty shootout No. 4 Swope Park Rangers 1, No. 8 Sacramento Republic FC 0 Western Conference Final

Saturday, Nov. 4

No. 4 Swope Park Rangers 0, No. 6 OKC Energy FC 0, Swope Park wins 7-6 in penalty shootout

2017 USL MEDIA RESOURCES:Visit the 2017 USL Media Resources section on USLSoccer.com for the league media guide, media contacts and the league's press kit: http://www.uslsoccer.com/media-resources

