LOUISVILLE CITY FC WEEKLY PRESS CONFERENCE

November 5, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Louisville City FC
News Release
Louisville City FC coach James O'Connor will be available at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2017, for his regular weekly press conference outside the club's locker room at Louisville Slugger Field, 401 W Main Street, Louisville.
Louisville City FC will host Swope Park Rangers in the USL Cup Final at Slugger Field on Monday, November 13, 2017, kickoff 9:00pm.
An alternate video is available at the LouCity website:
Tickets for the USL Cup Final are available at www.louisvillecityfc.com/playoffs or by calling (502) 384-8799, option 2, 9am-6pm.
Louisville maintained its perfect postseason record at Slugger Field with a 1-1 (4-3) victory after extra time and penalties over New York Red Bulls II in front of 10,047 on Saturday night to claim the club's first Eastern Conference Playoffs title, and with it the right to host the USL Cup Final next Monday.
If we can assist in your coverage, please contact Steve Livingstone (slivingstone@louisvillecityfc.com ) or Scott Stewart (sstewart@louisvillecityfc.com ).
Members of the media can access resources, including photos, highlights and interviews, at LouCity.com/media .
