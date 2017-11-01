News Release

MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Louisville City FC open training and interview availability, 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Thurman-Hutchins Park training facility

Ahead of their Eastern Conference Final match this Saturday (November 4, kickoff 7:30pm) in the USL Cup Playoffs at Slugger Field against New York Red Bull II, Louisville City FC players and coach James O'Connor will be available for interviews on Thursday, Nov 2, at 11:15 AM, following team training at Thurman-Hutchins Park (3734 River Road, Louisville).

Media are welcome to film the last 15 minutes of training from 11:00 AM prior to interview availability which will take place at around 11:15 AM.

If we can assist in your coverage, please contact Steve Livingstone (slivingstone@louisvillecityfc.com ) or Meredith Ketzler (Ketzler.mere@gmail.com ).

