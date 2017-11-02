Louisville City FC Host New York Red Bulls II in USL Cup

News Release

Ownby makes huge impact off the bench

Two shots on target, three scoring chances created, and a game-winning goal is how Brian Ownby spent his 45 minutes on the field Saturday night. In his first season with Louisville City, Ownby has proved to be a valuable asset to the club in their quest for their first USL Cup title.

The former University of Virginia Cavalier is third on the team for games played this season at 31, one behind team leaders Oscar Jimenez and Sean Totsch. However, Ownby falls to 10th on the team when it comes to games started, at 21. While his impact is not subdued when subbing from the bench, Ownby takes it all in stride.

"When the guys who aren't starting - obviously everyone wants to play and we have the talent on the team, but James (O'Connor) always pulls us to the side. The guys who aren't playing, keep an eye on the players and what they're doing in your position while you're on the bench," says Ownby. "I tried keeping that in mind... and I think that's where we get a lot of our success," finished Ownby on his and LouCity's second-half scoring ability.

In his first two playoff appearances with Louisville City, the former Houston Dynamo pick has scored two of five goals scored by the club. Both of his goals have been after coming off the bench in the second half. Ownby heads into Saturday's match against New York with a second-half goal against the Red Bulls II in the regular season under his belt.

Coach James O'Connor has witnessed first hand the USL Goal of the Week winner's impact not only coming off the bench, but starting as well. "Brian's ability to come on and impact the game has been so powerful for us. The biggest dilemma for me is do I start him or do I bring him on? He's come on and scored, and then he's come on and scored again. So do we start with that and try to score, or do we bring him on?"

While some would argue for Ownby's continuation as a sub for superstitious reasons, Ownby is sure to make an impact on the field whether he starts or is subbed in. He has been praised by his coach for his ability to analyze and impact the game, and looks to continue to do so Saturday against the New York Red Bulls II.

