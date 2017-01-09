Louisville Cardinals-Northern Kentucky Norse to Play at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville Cardinals and Northern Kentucky University Norse will play a regular season baseball game at Louisville Slugger Field on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. First pitch for the game, hosted by the Louisville Bats, is scheduled for 6 p.m., ET. Tickets for the game are on sale now.

All individual reserved seat tickets are only $5 each. Fans can purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/uofl-nku or by calling (855) 228-8497.

Fans that purchase a full championship or weekend package for the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship held at Louisville Slugger Field from May 23-28 will receive free admission to the Louisville-NKU regular season game. ACC Championship ticket package information can be found here.

"We are very excited to host the Cardinals and Norse at Louisville Slugger Field," said Louisville Bats Senior Vice President Greg Galiette. "With the ACC Championship being played at Louisville Slugger Field, this allows the Bats and the University of Louisville to begin their partnership towards putting on a great week-long Championship experience in our community."

The April 26 contest against NKU will be UofL's first game at Louisville Slugger Field since earning a 7-5 victory over Kentucky in 2003. The 2017 ACC Championship will not only be the first at Louisville Slugger Field, but it will also be the first to include 12 teams and feature a pool play format leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion. The Bats have drawn over 10 million fans since Louisville Slugger Field opened in April, 2000. Tickets for all regular season games are available. The entire 2017 Bats schedule, including updated promotions and special events, can be found at batsbaseball.com. Single-game tickets may be purchased online, by calling 1-855-228-8497 or by visiting the Louisville Slugger Field box office. Full and partial season tickets, along with group outings and suite rentals are available by calling the Bats front office at 502-212-2287.

