Louisville Bats Adding Second New Video Board and Audio System

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the second time this offseason the Louisville Bats are teaming up with Daktronics to bring a brand new high-definition video board and sound system to Louisville Slugger Field. Last month, the Bats announced the addition of a new high-definition scoreboard in right-center field, also done by Daktronics.

The new video display coming to left-center field will measure approximately 29 feet high by 45.5 feet wide and will feature a 13HD pixel layout to provide crisp, clear imagery at wide angle visibility. It is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image to feature all of the games exciting moments in live video and instant replay. It can also be divided into multiple zones to show additional content, statistics and sponsorship messages.

"We are excited about this upgrade to Louisville Slugger Field that will bring Bats fans the latest in LED technology and a high-definition video to our Pepsi Vision video board," said Louisville Bats Vice President of Stadium Operations Scott Shoemaker. "We are also thrilled to be partnering with Daktronics to upgrade our sound system throughout the stadium. The quality and service that we have available through Daktronics is something that is top notch and why we look forward to continuing our partnership with them. We can't wait for the 2017 season to begin to see all these enhancements in action and the enhanced fan experiences they will bring."

A custom audio system will be installed and integrated into the production system of Louisville Slugger Field to provide booming sound and full-range sound reproduction as well as clear, intelligible speech to engage fans and keep them engaged in the game. It will feature new speakers and subwoofers throughout the stadium and provide control for multiple entrances and the main seating area. This allows the stadium's sound system to be used during special events with separate audio controls for different parts of the stadium.

The Bats have drawn over 10 million fans since Louisville Slugger Field opened in April, 2000. Tickets for all regular season games are available. The entire 2017 Bats schedule, including updated promotions and special events, can be found at batsbaseball.com. Single-game tickets may be purchased online, by calling 1-855-228-8497 or by visiting the Louisville Slugger Field box office. Full and partial season tickets, along with group outings and suite rentals are available by calling the Bats front office at 502-212-2287.

