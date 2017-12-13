Lough Joins Wolves Blue Line

December 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves
News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that defenseman Kevin Lough has joined the team on a professional tryout contract.
The 25-year-old comes to the Wolves from the ECHL\'s Adirondack Thunder. In his second full season with Adirondack, Lough leads all blueliners with 14 points (2G, 12A) and ranks sixth in overall team scoring.
Last season as a rookie, Lough skated in 51 games and totaled 18 points (4G, 14A) for the Thunder. Following his senior season as Colgate University - the 2015-16 campaign - Lough appeared in four games for Adirondack and netted his first professional point, an assist, on March 17 against the Orlando Solar Bears.
At the American Hockey League level, Lough skated in one game for the Binghamton Senators on April 5, 2017, against the Rochester Americans.
Prior to turning pro, the Kanata, Ontario, native spent four seasons at Colgate and skated in 149 games. He registered seven goals and 24 assists for 31 points and logged 72 penalty minutes.
