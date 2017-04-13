LouCity Partners with Republic Bank for Jersey Sponsorship

News Release

Louisville-based Republic Bank, recently named among the Best Places to Work in Kentucky, has signed on as the official bank of the state\'s top soccer club. Beginning this Saturday, Republic Bank logos will adorn the right sleeve of Louisville City FC\'s jerseys to highlight the partnership.

LouCity will for the first time wear its alternate kits when it kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a "blackout" game at Louisville Slugger Field. The opponent, the Tampa Bay Rowdies, enters unbeaten along with LouCity to start the season.

Republic Bank joins two other local companies, GE Appliances and Falls City Brewing, as LouCity's 2017 jersey partners.

"We are committed to working with the top businesses in the area, and this partnership with Republic Bank emphatically reinforces that," said Pat Denbow, the club's Director of Sales & Marketing. "It\'s an exciting time for LouCity, and we appreciate their support in all that we\'re doing."

Republic Bank currently operates 44 banking centers, with 32 of those in Kentucky. It will also handle LouCity\'s banking needs.

Republic Bank is headquartered at 601 W. Market Street, steps away from the LouCity offices on 6th Street.

"As Kentucky\'s largest locally owned community bank, Republic Bank is delighted to be a partner of Louisville City FC and to be part of this exciting sport in our home community," said Steve Trager, Chairman & CEO of Republic Bank. "It has always been one of our core values to help improve each of our local communities, where our clients and associates live, work and play. We look forward to the growing success of LouCity."

Replica versions of LouCity's home purple, away white and gold and alternate black kits are now available for purchase.

