Lotta Latta Extends Hogs' Point Streak to Five

February 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - Michael Latta and Brandon Mashinter each scored in a shootout to help the Rockford IceHogs (16-23-8-3) extend their point streak to five games with a 4-3 win over the San Antonio Rampage (21-23-5-0)Saturday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Latta and Mashinter beat Rampage goalie Kent Simpson in the shootout, while IceHogs netminder Lars Johansson made two straight saves on Rocco Grimaldi and Joe Whitney to seal the win.

Latta also played the setup man in tonight's win, assisting on all three of the Rockford IceHogs goals for his sixth point (all assists) in his first eight games with the Hogs.

Tyler Motte, Kyle Baun and Luke Johnson each scored for the IceHogs and J.T Compher tallied two goals for the visiting Rampage.

Rocco Grimaldi tied the game at 10:40 in the third period when he wielded the puck past the goal line for his fourth goal in four games against Rockford. His goal sent the IceHogs to their fifth straight overtime game.

Next Home Game: Sunday, Feb. 12 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 4 p.m. The IceHogs continue their homestand when they host the Admirals for the seventh meeting between the two teams. Sunday is Pucks and Paws night and the first 1,500 fans will receive a Plush Otis Dog, courtesy of Riverside Dental. It is also Skate with the Hogs and following the contest fans can skate with the players on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice.

